Previous
90 / 365
What’s He Squawking About Now?!
I didn’t even notice I had caught one of the seagulls with his mouth wide open until I looked at the shot later! Love the looks the two on his right are giving him!
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th March 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
bird
,
seagull
