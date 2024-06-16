Sign up
Previous
180 / 365
Waiting for Dinner Delivery
This baby swallow (along with siblings further down) sat on this railing patiently waiting for its parent to deliver food which it did several times while I watched. Cute!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Jen
ace
@jnewbio
Photography is a new hobby for me that is quickly becoming an obsession! I use an iPhone 14 Pro for all my photos. I live...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th June 2024 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
swallow
CC Folk
ace
Adorable fav.
June 17th, 2024
Annie D
ace
sweet :)
June 17th, 2024
