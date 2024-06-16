Previous
Waiting for Dinner Delivery by jnewbio
Waiting for Dinner Delivery

This baby swallow (along with siblings further down) sat on this railing patiently waiting for its parent to deliver food which it did several times while I watched. Cute!
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Jen

ace
@jnewbio
CC Folk ace
Adorable fav.
June 17th, 2024  
Annie D ace
sweet :)
June 17th, 2024  
