155 / 365
Ring That Bell
For those of us that can remember the bell on a steam locomotive ringing as it entered the station and pulled up to the platform.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
Tags
train
,
antique
,
bell
