Previous
Next
Flags and Moon by joansmor
Photo 2214

Flags and Moon

I almost lost the moon when I straightened the photo. Have a lot to do today. Meeting with a nutritionist for help with the low fiber diet which causes other problems with my screwed up system.
17th December 2019 17th Dec 19

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jean ace
Beautiful blue sky!
December 18th, 2019  
Kathryn ace
What is the location? Looks like a beautiful day.
December 18th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise