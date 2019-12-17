Sign up
Photo 2214
Flags and Moon
I almost lost the moon when I straightened the photo. Have a lot to do today. Meeting with a nutritionist for help with the low fiber diet which causes other problems with my screwed up system.
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
12
2
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro
15th December 2019 7:34am
Public
moon
flags
cemetery
veterans
Jean
ace
Beautiful blue sky!
December 18th, 2019
Kathryn
ace
What is the location? Looks like a beautiful day.
December 18th, 2019
