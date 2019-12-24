Sign up
Photo 2221
Wishing you a Merry Christmas
I got a lovely Christmas APP (Pinery) for posting mid-week and so I decided to create an online Christmas card.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
2689
photos
187
followers
70
following
Tags
christmas card
app pinery
JackieR
ace
That's so clever and pretty
December 25th, 2019
