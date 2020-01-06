Sign up
Photo 2234
Says it all!
Was chilly, to say the least, yesterday. I think this picture expresses it very well.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
2702
photos
187
followers
70
following
612% complete
View this month »
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th January 2020 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
grass
