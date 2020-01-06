Previous
Next
Says it all! by joansmor
Photo 2234

Says it all!

Was chilly, to say the least, yesterday. I think this picture expresses it very well.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise