Photo 2233
Old Orchard Pier
This pier has made it to my project a few times. I couldn't get on the beach to take a shot like I normally do but loved the sky and the height of the tower so I thought I would play in Silver Efex and this is the result.
5th January 2020
5th Jan 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2020 11:00am
Tags
snow
winter
beach
pier
old orchard pier
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my! What a grand pier. It’s lovely in b&w. Great dof too.
January 6th, 2020
Wendy
ace
This is a very dramatic shot in B&W! Those clouds are ominous and your pier seems to go on forever!
A FAV!
January 6th, 2020
