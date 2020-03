He and She

I went out yesterday morning to try to get some hooded merganser shots. Not the best as they swam away from the shore and into the sun as soon as I pulled up in the car. But thanks to my therapy at the Balance Center I wasn't afraid to get out of the car so I could get a little closer.



The motor on my Tameron doesn't engage all the time so not easy to keep up with focus. I need to save up for some new lens.