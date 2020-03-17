Sign up
Photo 2305
Daffodil and tulip
I brought daffodils and tulips at the store for photography. Experimented with different pov. Posting this one today. So I can send you a bit of beauty in a world turning scary.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
Tags
flowers
,
daffodil
,
tulip
