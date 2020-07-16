Previous
Next
A Fun Find by joansmor
Photo 2426

A Fun Find

Had to photograph this when I spotted it. Hope you have a fun day. Thanks for all your comments and favs it the last few weeks.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise