Quahogs on the beach by joansmor
Photo 3059

Quahogs on the beach

A storm must have brought these Quahogs onto the beach where they got stranded. Hope that is what it was and not something killing them off. They make a great Clam Chowder when fresh.
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, if you had a storm like the one we had dumped on us the other day I could easily see the ocean get tossed up enough to wash these ashore. Good shot!
April 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
@olivetreeann We did have some bad weather this weekend, but I have just never seen this. BUt probably the storms.
April 11th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Not heard of that name. They look quite big.
April 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Yikes, That is quite a few stranded.
April 12th, 2022  
