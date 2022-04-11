Sign up
Photo 3059
Quahogs on the beach
A storm must have brought these Quahogs onto the beach where they got stranded. Hope that is what it was and not something killing them off. They make a great Clam Chowder when fresh.
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
4
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th April 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
quahogs
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, if you had a storm like the one we had dumped on us the other day I could easily see the ocean get tossed up enough to wash these ashore. Good shot!
April 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@olivetreeann
We did have some bad weather this weekend, but I have just never seen this. BUt probably the storms.
April 11th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Not heard of that name. They look quite big.
April 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Yikes, That is quite a few stranded.
April 12th, 2022
