Photo 3086
There's frost on my Window
Enough already. Every Monday I had to Walmart as soon as they open. This morning there was frost on the car window when I was leaving my driveway. They say it may get up to 80 by the weekend but I can't believe it.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project.
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th May 2022 5:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
frost
