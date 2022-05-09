Previous
There's frost on my Window by joansmor
Photo 3086

There's frost on my Window

Enough already. Every Monday I had to Walmart as soon as they open. This morning there was frost on the car window when I was leaving my driveway. They say it may get up to 80 by the weekend but I can't believe it.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Joan Robillard

