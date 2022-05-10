Previous
Next
Tulips and TV by joansmor
Photo 3087

Tulips and TV

When I lay in bed at night and watch tv I have to look through the tulips.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
845% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Nice view!
May 10th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Tulips never stay up straight. Nice view tho.
May 10th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
At least not tip-toeing thru them, sorry, couldn't resist. Also like the Lava lamp
May 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise