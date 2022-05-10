Sign up
Photo 3087
Tulips and TV
When I lay in bed at night and watch tv I have to look through the tulips.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3562
photos
183
followers
88
following
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th May 2022 8:00pm
Tags
tv
,
tulips
Islandgirl
ace
Nice view!
May 10th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Tulips never stay up straight. Nice view tho.
May 10th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
At least not tip-toeing thru them, sorry, couldn't resist. Also like the Lava lamp
May 11th, 2022
