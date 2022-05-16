Sign up
Photo 3093
What are you doing with that camera!
I asked one of my great grandnieces to take pictures for me Saturday. I just didn't think I had the energy to chase after the farm animals. Fortunately, I am feeling better now. But in the meantime she got me so good photos
16th May 2022
16th May 22
0
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
Tags
goose
