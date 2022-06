A new view

I went to visit my gf who is pet sitting for her daughter. Because she is not very familiar with the surrounding area she has been staying in the house so I went to take her out for lunch and give her a break. She enjoyed it. On the way home I tripped on a new route with a few nice views. You can't see it because of the foliage but Lake Sebago is down between these hills. I need to go back in the winter before snow falls and see what kind of views I can see.