Photo 3118
Pollen
It is time for oak pollen. This yellow stuff covers everything - your car, the water in my picture.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3593
photos
184
followers
89
following
Views
6
365
iPhone 11 Pro
7th June 2022 11:37am
