Photo 3127
Latest grocery store bouquet
I pick up flowers to brighten my little place as often as I can. Plus I get the bonus of a picture or two.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3602
photos
185
followers
90
following
856% complete
View this month »
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th June 2022 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Carole Sandford
ace
Very pretty!
June 19th, 2022
