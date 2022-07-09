Sign up
Photo 3147
Knee scooter
Not a very good shot. Maybe get another - maybe with me using it. My niece's husband adjusted it for me today. Two is moving around mostly upstairs but still avoiding me. Boy she is holding a grudge.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th July 2022 5:14am
Tags
scooter
knee
