Previous
Next
Knee scooter by joansmor
Photo 3147

Knee scooter

Not a very good shot. Maybe get another - maybe with me using it. My niece's husband adjusted it for me today. Two is moving around mostly upstairs but still avoiding me. Boy she is holding a grudge.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise