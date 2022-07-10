Sign up
Photo 3148
Dunkin Donuts Drive thru
Here I go again with photos of the drive thrus. This is the Dunkin Donuts in Biddeford - They do a great job.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up.
3623
photos
184
followers
90
following
862% complete
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
Views
7
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro
7th July 2022 10:59am
drive-thru
dunkindonuts
Judith Johnson
Beautifully landscaped
July 10th, 2022
