Two eating

Two ate last night. That was good news. But she is not eating today. If she doesn't eat by tomorrow morning, I will be calling the Vet. She had a wrap on one of her legs. When I tried to remove it she tried to remove my hand. So, I left it alone. But it has disappeared. I assume she removed it. My fear is she ate it. She eats nonfood items. But this was a stretchy bandage, and she likes crispy things. If she removed it I think it must be under the bed and I can't get down there to search.