On the mend

Two didn't eat yesterday or last night so I was ready to take her to the Vets. I made the appointment this morning. I put her on the enclosed porch so I could get her into the pet carrier when it was time. 1/2 before we were to leave, I looked out on the porch, and she hadn't eaten. But when I went to get her in the carrier for the appointment, I found she had cleaned out the food in her dish. So cancelled the appointment and cuddled with my baby.