Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3172
Walking with my knee sling
I thought you might like to see how my knee sling works. You sort of scoot along with the wheels in the front. This is where I turn around to head back to my room.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3647
photos
181
followers
91
following
869% complete
View this month »
3165
3166
3167
3168
3169
3170
3171
3172
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knee
,
sling
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close