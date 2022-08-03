Previous
Walking with my knee sling by joansmor
Walking with my knee sling

I thought you might like to see how my knee sling works. You sort of scoot along with the wheels in the front. This is where I turn around to head back to my room.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
