Photo 3184
Another view of Niagara
The roar at this point is so loud. The sound stays with you.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
4
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-28-20 I am now in year eight of my project. I am addicted and can't give it up. I decided I would explain my...
3659
photos
180
followers
91
following
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A85
Taken
18th September 2005 2:42pm
Privacy
Public
falls
,
niagara
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing - the power of that water ! Hope all is going well now you are home !!!
August 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is a cool shot
August 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@beryl
Getting things in order to make it easier. Continuing working from home.
August 15th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Neat shot, I can hear the roar!
August 15th, 2022
