Another view of Niagara by joansmor
Another view of Niagara

The roar at this point is so loud. The sound stays with you.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing - the power of that water ! Hope all is going well now you are home !!!
August 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
That is a cool shot
August 15th, 2022  
@beryl Getting things in order to make it easier. Continuing working from home.
August 15th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Neat shot, I can hear the roar!
August 15th, 2022  
