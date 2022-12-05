Sign up
Photo 3298
Dessert
I had a little dessert sitting in the parking lot at Ogunquit Beach. I little holiday special.
I have fallen behind on my comments because I am working on two photo books this year.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3774
photos
189
followers
92
following
903% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
3
365
iPhone 11 Pro
4th December 2022 2:48pm
Tags
cake
winghong_ho
Looks delicious.
December 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Looks like something with chocolate. Yum!
December 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Looks decadent :-)
December 6th, 2022
