Previous
Next
On my way to work by joansmor
Photo 3299

On my way to work

I was excited to get a picture this morning. I knew if I got no other photos, I would have this one for my photo book that is based on one picture I take every day.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
903% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks like things are freezing over. Lovely reflections!
December 7th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Love this view and the tones.
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise