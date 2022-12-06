Sign up
Photo 3299
On my way to work
I was excited to get a picture this morning. I knew if I got no other photos, I would have this one for my photo book that is based on one picture I take every day.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3775
photos
189
followers
91
following
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
6th December 2022 7:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
lake
,
estes
Mags
ace
Looks like things are freezing over. Lovely reflections!
December 7th, 2022
winghong_ho
Love this view and the tones.
December 7th, 2022
