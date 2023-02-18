Previous
Next
Ladder by joansmor
Photo 3373

Ladder

Well, I hope this is considered still life. I have a better one I took of the other ladder on the job, but I already posted it in black and white. So, I like the high key look of this one.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
We seem to know how to create a high key photo now! Much more interesting than common old ordinary!
February 18th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo👍
February 18th, 2023  
KWind ace
A striking shot.
February 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I like the high key minimalism.
February 18th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Quite well done
February 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Fantastic, well done
February 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise