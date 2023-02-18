Sign up
Photo 3373
Ladder
Well, I hope this is considered still life. I have a better one I took of the other ladder on the job, but I already posted it in black and white. So, I like the high key look of this one.
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
6
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3849
photos
193
followers
93
following
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th January 2016 8:30am
Tags
ladder
,
for2023
Maggiemae
ace
We seem to know how to create a high key photo now! Much more interesting than common old ordinary!
February 18th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo👍
February 18th, 2023
KWind
ace
A striking shot.
February 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I like the high key minimalism.
February 18th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Quite well done
February 18th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Fantastic, well done
February 18th, 2023
