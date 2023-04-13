Sign up
Photo 3426
Marginal Way Light (Not a real lighthouse)
This light sits on the Marginal Way walk and is a lighthouse replica. I posted another one of this at Christmas with a wreath.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
6
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3902
photos
195
followers
96
following
938% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
12th April 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
way
,
lighthouse
,
marginal
Suzanne
ace
Effective in b&w
April 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely place and capture!
April 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Doesn't it look sweet. Like a baby lighthouse.
April 13th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice capture. The man in the photo gives a good sense of scale.
April 13th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
April 13th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Makes a lovely photo
April 13th, 2023
