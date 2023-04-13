Previous
Marginal Way Light (Not a real lighthouse) by joansmor
Photo 3426

Marginal Way Light (Not a real lighthouse)

This light sits on the Marginal Way walk and is a lighthouse replica. I posted another one of this at Christmas with a wreath.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Joan Robillard

Suzanne ace
Effective in b&w
April 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely place and capture!
April 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Doesn't it look sweet. Like a baby lighthouse.
April 13th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice capture. The man in the photo gives a good sense of scale.
April 13th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
April 13th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Makes a lovely photo
April 13th, 2023  
