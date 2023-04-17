Previous
Long Sands Beach by joansmor
Photo 3430

Long Sands Beach

Just finished a scrapbooking class where we learned how to use Adjustment Layers. I liked using a gradient map to make a black and white photo
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Corinne C ace
A fabulous B&W capture
April 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Super view!
April 17th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Lovely result, something I've never tried
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Well done fav
April 18th, 2023  
