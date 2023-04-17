Sign up
Photo 3430
Long Sands Beach
Just finished a scrapbooking class where we learned how to use Adjustment Layers. I liked using a gradient map to make a black and white photo
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
4
3
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
2nd April 2023 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
long
,
sands
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous B&W capture
April 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Super view!
April 17th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Lovely result, something I've never tried
April 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done fav
April 18th, 2023
