Popover by joansmor
Photo 3509

Popover

It was a rainy day, so I went for a ride with my girlfriend we just wanted out of our houses. When we got hungry, we found this place called Popovers at Brickyard Square. I love popovers and these came with maple butter.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Save that place for the next visit! hehe They look delicious!
July 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Oh yum!
July 5th, 2023  
