Photo 3510
Foggy
I didn't have anything new to post so when looking for an old picture taken in summer. This was down in Portsmouth a few years ago. I liked it because we have had a lot of foggy mornings lately.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
2
1
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
3989
photos
193
followers
105
following
961% complete
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
3509
3510
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd June 2020 9:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
boats
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image. Very calm harbour view.
July 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks good in black and white
July 6th, 2023
