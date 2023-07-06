Previous
Seats in Garden by joansmor
Photo 3511

Seats in Garden

My friend and I took a ride to the coast, and I liked these Adirondack Chairs in purple in amongst the yellow flowers.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Joan Robillard

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
July 6th, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
I am always drawn to contrasting colors like this. It’s lovely.
July 6th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful colours
July 6th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
July 6th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Love the cottage feel!
July 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love those purple chairs!
July 6th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of light and colors.
July 6th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice find.
July 7th, 2023  
Lin ace
A wonderful place to sit and enjoy the beauty of nature.
July 7th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Love this
July 7th, 2023  
