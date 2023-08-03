Previous
Haying season has begun. by joansmor
Photo 3539

Haying season has begun.

Was happy to spot these hay bundles on my way home from work yesterday.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh such a lovely sight!
August 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pastural capture. It seems that we are way into summer!
August 3rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great rural scene
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Nothing prettier than freshly round bales of hay!
August 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely rural scene
August 4th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great capture!
August 4th, 2023  
