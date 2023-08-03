Sign up
Previous
Photo 3539
Haying season has begun.
Was happy to spot these hay bundles on my way home from work yesterday.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh such a lovely sight!
August 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful pastural capture. It seems that we are way into summer!
August 3rd, 2023
bkb in the city
Great rural scene
August 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Nothing prettier than freshly round bales of hay!
August 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely rural scene
August 4th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great capture!
August 4th, 2023
