You've got mail. by joansmor
You've got mail.

Believe it or not this is about my retirement snd those 10 steps at the front door. It gets hard for me to clean off those steps and my nieces doesn't always have time. Now with the chair lift I will not be entering this way in bad weather but who does have to deal with those steps. The mail person. So, I put in a mailbox on he edge of my driveway. These are my great-grandnieces and two grandnieces hamming it up after the box was installed and I was taking a picture. And today I got mail in the new mailbox for real.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
@joansmor
Corinne C ace
That's great! They look so happy to discover your mail in the new mailbox!
August 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet smiles and good for you!
August 3rd, 2023  
