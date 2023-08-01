Previous
Morning fog on the lake by joansmor
Morning fog on the lake

Took this picture on my way to work. Love when you get the little whisps of fog on the water.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Corinne C ace
Beautiful reflection of this magical place!
August 2nd, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. Love how you capture the reflection and the small boats with orange color.
August 2nd, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Beauty!
August 2nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous
August 2nd, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Summer in New England!
August 2nd, 2023  
