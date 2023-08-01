Sign up
Photo 3537
Morning fog on the lake
Took this picture on my way to work. Love when you get the little whisps of fog on the water.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st August 2023 6:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
lake
,
estes
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful reflection of this magical place!
August 2nd, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot. Love how you capture the reflection and the small boats with orange color.
August 2nd, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Beauty!
August 2nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous
August 2nd, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Summer in New England!
August 2nd, 2023
