Another summer birthday party

My nephew turned 62 this week. Oh, does that make me feel old. His sister through him a birthday party. When he was younger and my parents were alive, we used to go to Lake Wentworth for his birthday. My mother always made finger sandwiches because the children wanted to be in the water or playing games and so food they could grab and eat quickly was the best. So, when his sister asked what we wanted he said finger sandwiches. He is the one in Blue Tie Dye.