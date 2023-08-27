Previous
Made acorns by joansmor
Photo 3563

Made acorns

I made some acorns this morning. They were easy and fun except having to remove all the foil from the chocolate kisses - what a pain.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
976% complete

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Interesting to see these. Nice capture.
August 28th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Yummy Yummy!
August 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
They look delicious. From little things big things grow. If you eat them all at once you will grow, ha ha
August 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Look delicious and morish !!!!!!!!!
August 28th, 2023  
