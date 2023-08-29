Sign up
Photo 3565
And old mill
Took this picture when we took a little side trip Sunday.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4044
photos
191
followers
108
following
976% complete
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th August 2023 11:42am
Mags
ace
Great old weathered wood on that old building. Love the dormers.
August 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
I like the colors and the composition, the railing forms a nice leading line into the old building
August 29th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Such great weathered wood!
August 29th, 2023
