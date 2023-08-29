Previous
And old mill by joansmor
And old mill

Took this picture when we took a little side trip Sunday.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Mags ace
Great old weathered wood on that old building. Love the dormers.
August 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
I like the colors and the composition, the railing forms a nice leading line into the old building
August 29th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Such great weathered wood!
August 29th, 2023  
