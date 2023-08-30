Sign up
Previous
Photo 3566
Portsmouth Naval Prison
This Castle-like building served as the naval prison for many years. Known as the "Alcatraz" of the east. For those interested -
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portsmouth_Naval_Prison
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
3
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4045
photos
191
followers
108
following
976% complete
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
Tags
prison
,
pnsy
Dawn
ace
A fabulous view of this old building and enjoyed reading about it
August 31st, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely building. I cannot image that it is used as a naval prison.
August 31st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
August 31st, 2023
