Portsmouth Naval Prison by joansmor
Portsmouth Naval Prison

This Castle-like building served as the naval prison for many years. Known as the "Alcatraz" of the east. For those interested - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portsmouth_Naval_Prison
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Joan Robillard

Dawn ace
A fabulous view of this old building and enjoyed reading about it
August 31st, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely building. I cannot image that it is used as a naval prison.
August 31st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
August 31st, 2023  
