Previous
Photo 3575
Boat Ramp
This is the boat ramp on Sokolis lake which was in the picture I posted earlier this week.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
2
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4054
photos
191
followers
107
following
979% complete
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th September 2023 1:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Beautiful blue sky and a lovely scene!
September 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful scenic view!
September 9th, 2023
