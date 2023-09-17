Previous
Do you see the sun dog? by joansmor
Photo 3584

Do you see the sun dog?

We were driving along the beach when I saw this sun dog. First time, I have been able to capture on.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
Very cool!
September 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh well spotted. I have only ever seen a sun dog once and David managed to get a photo of it.
September 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous pic of this sky!
September 18th, 2023  
