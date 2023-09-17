Sign up
Previous
Photo 3584
Do you see the sun dog?
We were driving along the beach when I saw this sun dog. First time, I have been able to capture on.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
3
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4063
photos
191
followers
109
following
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th September 2023 5:10pm
dog
,
sun
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Very cool!
September 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh well spotted. I have only ever seen a sun dog once and David managed to get a photo of it.
September 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous pic of this sky!
September 18th, 2023
