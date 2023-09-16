Sign up
Previous
Photo 3583
Parked trucks in the fog
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
5
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4062
photos
191
followers
109
following
981% complete
3576
3577
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
13th September 2023 6:39am
Tags
trucks
Corinne C
ace
A nice line up
September 17th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Hope they're waiting out your weather!
September 17th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great find!
September 17th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Hope you are safe from the storm
September 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Neatly parked too!
September 17th, 2023
