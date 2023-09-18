Sign up
Previous
Photo 3585
Riding a skim board
I could not believe that people were swimming the late in September. Normally it isn't warm enough to swim after Labor Day. But the water got warmer this year and is allowing this pleasure late in the season.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4064
photos
191
followers
109
following
982% complete
3578
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th September 2023 4:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
skimmer
Mags
ace
How nice! Beautiful shot!
September 19th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice, almost nostalgic image
September 19th, 2023
