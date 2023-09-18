Previous
Riding a skim board by joansmor
Riding a skim board

I could not believe that people were swimming the late in September. Normally it isn't warm enough to swim after Labor Day. But the water got warmer this year and is allowing this pleasure late in the season.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Mags ace
How nice! Beautiful shot!
September 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Such a nice, almost nostalgic image
September 19th, 2023  
