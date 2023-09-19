Sign up
Photo 3586
Dog watch on the beach
At this time of day there are a lot of dog walkers on the beach.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
17th September 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
How nice! Lovely shot.
September 20th, 2023
Louise & Ken
What a gorgeous day and a beautiful way to spend it!
September 20th, 2023
Linda Godwin
A moment of peace and freedom
September 20th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
A lovely spot to walk a dog.
September 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely place place for walking
September 20th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice soft light.
September 20th, 2023
