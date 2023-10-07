Previous
Cooking Applesauce by joansmor
Cooking Applesauce

Today I did something I haven't done in a few years. I cooked applesauce like my mother used to make it. I have issues with eating fruit and vegetables because of a semi blocked bowel the result of radiation after a cancer operation. I have to have them pureed if they can be. Mostly lately I have been eating strained baby veggies. But applesauce unsweetened in the store is a stale of my diet. Some of it is good but not as good as they way I learned to make it. Cook it with the skins on and then put it through the food mill and the skin gets left behind. But it does add a pleasant pink color. I barely put any brown sugar in. Three things I do differently from my mother - brown sugar instead of white - a mix of apples (this batch was Cortland, Mcintosh, Granny Smith and Pink lady.) Lastly, I add a touch of vanilla at the end. It was delish if I do say so myself. And I have enough for this week. I eat applesauce almost daily because it is a way to get fruit into me safely.
7th October 2023

Joan Robillard

