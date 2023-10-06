Sign up
Previous
Photo 3603
Loved this cute sheep
I had a picture of a rabbit too but they were in cages and it came out bad. So I think it is time to move on.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
2
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
sheep
sheep
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and furry detail.
October 7th, 2023
Brian
ace
Love the POV and detail.
October 7th, 2023
