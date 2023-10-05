Sign up
Photo 3602
Not a photo finish but close!
It was closer for a moment. I was just happy to capture the shot. The square post behind the horse depicts the finish line.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4081
photos
195
followers
111
following
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
1st October 2023 1:31pm
horses
,
line
,
finish
Corinne C
ace
What an amazing action shot!
October 5th, 2023
