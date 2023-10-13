Previous
Up on Mt Hope by joansmor
Photo 3610

Up on Mt Hope

This is close to the top of Mt Hope. It really isn't a mountain it is a large To be a mountain you must be 1000 feet and this is only 692. But it affords some lovely views and has this great old barn.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a great old barn!
October 13th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Love the barn.
October 13th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition
October 13th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace

Lovely capture..
The view would be incredible from the lookout at the back of that barn.
October 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely place to live.
October 14th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely barn!
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise