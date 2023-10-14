Sign up
Previous
Photo 3611
Deer
I was driving to Windham to have Breakfast with a friend when I saw this young guy in the road,
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
1
2
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 8:01am
Tags
deer
Judith Johnson
ace
Nicely captured
October 14th, 2023
