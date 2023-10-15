Sign up
Previous
Photo 3612
Mist and autumn fields
It is not easy to get a fall foliage picture with brilliant colors this year. But during the golden hour yesterday I was able to get one or two. I hope you enjoy because there aren't going to be a lot this year. Too much rain.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
5
5
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 7:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape-61
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 15th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely colours and misty covering!
October 15th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
October 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lovely image
October 15th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
October 15th, 2023
