Mist and autumn fields by joansmor
Photo 3612

Mist and autumn fields

It is not easy to get a fall foliage picture with brilliant colors this year. But during the golden hour yesterday I was able to get one or two. I hope you enjoy because there aren't going to be a lot this year. Too much rain.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
989% complete

Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
October 15th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely colours and misty covering!
October 15th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lovely image
October 15th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
October 15th, 2023  
