Previous
Photo 3613
Horses eating green
Took a picture of thee guys while on my way to meet a friend for breakfast.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
1
0
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
11-26-22 I never thought I would last this long. Many of the people I knew when I started have left or only post sporadically....
4092
photos
195
followers
112
following
989% complete
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th October 2023 7:23am
Tags
horses
Bill Davidson
Nice shot.
October 16th, 2023
